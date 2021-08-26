Sprinkles Pumpkin Cupcakes Will Make an Early Return

What to Know In bakeries from Sept. 13 through Nov. 28, 2021

You can have the Pumpkin cupcake from Nov. 1 through 28

Pumpkin Spice Latte cupcakes will be available in bakeries from Sept. 20 through Oct. 3

Which number is greater: The number of bright orange globes dotting a spacious outdoor patch or the number of Pumpkin cupcakes sold by Sprinkles Cupcakes over the course of the pumpkin-iest season of the year?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

We'll have to go with Sprinkles on this one, given the fact that the iconic cupcakery sells "nearly 100,000" of these seasonal sweets when fall rides in on a cooling wind.

That season is pretty much upon us now, or nearly, and you don't need to glance in too many directions to see all sorts of pumpkin-inspired beverages and bites rolling onto menus as August comes to an end.

But when September begins, and nearly reaches its midpoint, Sprinkles will bring back its popular Pumpkin cupcake for a tasty two-month engagement.

Make that just over two months: This gourd-tastic goodie will be on bakery shelves from Sept. 13 through Nov. 28. And if you want to ship it? You can, from Nov. 1 through 28 (should you know a pumpkin person who lives elsewhere, and here's betting we all probably do).

The cake at the center of this show? It's a "fragrant" pumpkin and redolent of all the spicy spices we crave come the "-ber" months, like cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg.

A cinnamon cream cheese frosting adds further fall-esque flavor (it's sweet, as you might expect).

But wait: If you're more of a Pumpkin Spice Latte-ist, and would choose that over Pumpkin, be cheered: On Sept. 20, a latte-luscious cupcake will debut on bakery shelves.

Making this eat especially autumnal? The cake is spiced, for starters, but there's a cream center, too (it's "rich marshmallow," mmm).

Cuban coffee makes a cameo in the frosting, adding a layer of latte-a-tude to the dessert.

If the Pumpkin Spice Latte cupcake is your must-have fall favorite, do keep this in mind: It will only be on the shelves for a short span, so be sure to get yours before Oct. 3.