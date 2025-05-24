Spunky pups will trot for top honors and treats at the ‘Summer Corgi Nationals'

What to Know Summer Corgi Nationals

Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

May 25

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$13.12 and up; youths 17 and under will be admitted free

Food truck, pet item vendors, and other celebratory touches are part of the Fido fun

The fact that the word "go" can be made from the letters found in the word "Corgi" makes so much sense, especially if you've ever seen one of these power-packing pooches run for a favorite ball or toy.

It's no secret that these strength-packing sweethearts love to lay down some pawprints in fast fashion, all to stretch a leg, release some energy, and dash in the direction of the humans they adore.

It's a speedy sight that will be on darling display at Santa Anita Park when the Summer Corgi Nationals trots back into our Corgi-obsessed worlds.

If you'd like to behold this shaggy and sweet spectacle in person, be trackside May 25 for all of the awww-inducing action.

Food trucks are part of the scene, and opportunities to shop for dog goods, too; find out more about tickets and attending the showdown, which includes a "Corgi-Centric Vendor Village," here.

There are a few things to know before you go to Arcadia — if your Corgi comes with, you'll need to show a vaccination record — so study up before the pup party takes to the track.

