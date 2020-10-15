Spy a Squash-Speckled Sea Monster at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Halloween at Descanso is on through Oct. 31

Weekends are sold out; weekday times are still available

Members are free; non-members are $15 adult, $11 senior or student, $5 child

Growing weary of the ghoulies and ghosties seen around town during the weeks leading up to Halloween?

Who would dare do such a thing?

We certainly could not, not when so many Southern California porches, windows, and yards feature fun phantoms and the sort of spooky decorations that say October has now reached its halfway point.

But coming across a seasonal sight that is a little offbeat, highly quirky, and in a photo-gorgeous setting can provide a sudden pop of fun.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is providing families with just those surprise sightings and playful pops, thanks to a host of pumpkin-pretty displays placed throughout the fresh-air'd spread.

And one of the most surprising installations to be found during the multi-week Halloween at Descanso event?

A sizable sea monster is currently ruling over a small pool of water near the Camellia Forest.

This notable Nessie is speckled with colorful squashes, giving it a gloriously autumnal appearance. And forming the monster's cute mug? Look for the largest and most orange-y gourd of all.

But this picturesque beastie isn't the only picture-ready installation in the immediate area.

There are several over-sized "bugs" that have been fashioned from pumpkins, wood, and sculptural elements, and snapping a buzz-worthy picture while standing nearby is a possibility. (Sea monster photos will need to be framed from the water's edge.)

Beyond the cool critters, there are other imaginative pumpkin areas to admire, including the pretty pumpkin mandalas that swirl at the base of several tall trees and the property's famous, walk-inside Pumpkin House.

Look also for Halloween-themed items in the shop near the entrance, and a stand selling eats and sips.

For tickets and times, swim like Nessie for this page now. October weekends are sold out, but there are several weekday slots still available.

Need more sea monster magic in your world? There's a quick Instagram video that's merrily monstrous.