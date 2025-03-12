Corned beef, pubs, family fun: Find St. Patrick's Day celebrations across SoCal

What to Know St. Patrick's Day is Monday, March 17

The Hermosa Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place Saturday, March 15 at 11 a.m.

SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead has leprechauns, a puppet show, and more merriment March 15 and 16

Parents and kids can learn to bake green bagels together at The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica March 16

The Tam O'Shanter's famous St. Patrick's Day party begins Monday, March 17 starting at noon; general tent admission is $10 but other ticketing tiers, and a VIP patio option, are available

Magee's Kitchen is a classic corned beef favorite; stop by the Original Farmers Market for your sandwich as Glen the Bagpiper strolls the stalls during the early afternoon of March 17

Is coming across a four-leafed clover or a lively, raise-a-pint pub in Southern California more difficult?

We'll vote "clover," even with all of the rain that's been dousing the region ahead of St. Patrick's Day, a dampness that is prompting greenery to green-up our yards, walkways, and parks in marvelous March style.

There are, in fact, dozens of pubs and pub-lite taverns around our area, and many will be in full and festive swing when Monday, March 17 dawns.

And we do mean "dawns," at least in a few colorful cases; some venues open around the time most people are eating breakfast on St. Patrick's Day, so check with your local to find out if they've got a holiday schedule afoot.

The Tam O'Shanter in Atwater Village observes a lunchtime start when it comes to its sizable shindig; the celebration begins at noon inside the pop-up tent and party-ready patio.

Other places will celebrate throughout the weekend, with Hermosa Beach's St. Patrick's Day Parade frolicking March 15 — the start time is 11 A.M. — and SkyPark at Santa's Village getting whimsically leprechaun-ish March 15 and 16 (note that the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction is not open March 17).

The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica will show parents and kids how to make a green bagel at a March 16 class, if you're looking to make your own offbeat treats at home.

And at the Original Farmers Market? A spirited queue will likely form early at Magee's Kitchen, the home of some truly famous corned beef. Bagpipes early in the afternoon and decorations will add to the lucky and lively vibe.

And just down Fairfax Avenue from the public market? Molly Malone's will have live music March 17, and, of course, classic Irish suds.