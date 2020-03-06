Stack ‘Em Up: CicLAvia Reveals 2020 Towns

What to Know Free

Five 2020 rides to come, visiting spots like Glendale and Leimert Park

Non-motorized bicycles, skates, strollers all fine, as is walking the route

If a spring-style breeze, the sort of gentle winds that have been fluttering through Southern California in recent days, has you wishing you could hop onto the nearest banana seat and pedal, pedal, pedal away, be cheered: CicLAvia just revealed all of the places on its 2020 schedule.

You don't have to sit on a banana seat, though, to pore over the towns to come on the open-street event's upcoming schedule; you can find a comfy chair and decide if you'd like to call upon Leimert Park or Glendale or Pacoima or all of the above.

Those three spots aren't happening on the same day, do note.

CicLAvia famously covers a wide swath of territory, and even enjoyed a route that stretched from DTLA to Hollywood in September 2018.

But the five-pack of rides to come in 2020 will stay a bit cozier, as far as the routes that stretch from nearby town to nearby town.

Next up? Mid City Meets Venice on April 26. This route was revealed a few weeks back.

Beyond that one? Look for Glendale Meets Atwater on June 11, The Valley on Aug. 16 (Pacoima, Arleta, and Panorama City), The Heart of LA on Oct. 11, and South LA on Dec. 6 (Leimert Park, Exposition Park, and South Central).

The Heart of LA day is a celebration of CicLAvia's 10th anniversary in Los Angeles (indeed, this is an area that the event has visited more than once).

So what to do while you wait for these super-free events, which draw people who love to pedal while basking in both sunbeams and community spirit?

Add some streamers to your handlebars. Decorate your spokes. And find a super snazzy outfit that matches the color of your basket.

And, of course, put in a bit of biking time in the days ahead, while the pre-spring breezes are sweet and before the rain arrives.