‘Star Trek' fans, board the Enterprise-D at ‘Universal Fan Fest Nights'

What to Know "Universal Fan Fest Nights"

Select April and May evenings

Opening April 25, 2025

Universal Studios Hollywood

Experiences inspired by "Star Trek," "Dungeons & Dragons," and "Back to the Future" will be part of the fan-focused fun; look for anime offerings, happenings inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and more

The "Star Trek" experience will feature a thrilling visit to the U.S.S. Enterprise-D

$74 general admission; other ticketing tiers are available

You don't have to be fluent in Klingon, or know how to operate a Turbolift, or be able to untangle a particularly thorny Kobayashi Maru to know that visiting a "Star Trek" ship, or at least a detailed and dazzling recreation, is a thrill.

Devotees of the nearly 60-year-old space phenomenon will be able to do just that beginning April 25 when the brand-new "Universal Fan Fest Nights" open at Universal Studios Hollywood.

One of the highlights for many cosmically inclined visitors will be "Star Trek: Red Alert," an immersive and elaborately imagined experience taking place aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D.

Guests will travel through the sizable ship, which includes set pieces from 'Star Trek: Picard' as well as some of the iconic technology seen in the television shows and films, while dealing with a sudden turn-of-events that can only be described as splendidly Star-Trek-ian.

Something unusual has entered the Enterprise-D, and not through the official Transporter room or an officially cleared landing pod.

And guests, as well as crew members, must stay brave in the face of this otherworldly incursion.

An early peek at the elaborate, building-filling ship revealed that storied spaces like the Shuttle Bay and Engineering Room will be featured prominently in the story, as well as well as an authentically recreated bridge and an all-important corridor.

The interactive adventure was created to give guests "a deeper experience and more development of the characters," meaning there will be time to "dwell" in each space aboard the Enterprise -D, shared Stephen Siercks, Senior Director of Entertainment Production at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Crew members will be aboard, adding to the you-are-there feeling of being on a Starfleet craft during a "Red Alert"; while you won't encounter characters from the shows you know, you may hear a few well-known names referenced along the way, as well as elements like the beloved "swoosh" doors, dramatic lighting features, and Earl Grey-themed Easter eggs.

But it is the guest who is starring in this layered space story, a tale that was enhanced through the participation of Paramount, the longtime home of "Star Trek" and its many genre-changing iterations.

Paramount collaborated with Universal Studios on building out the fantastical world, which includes the aforementioned pieces from "Picard" and other details.

"Universal Fan Fest Nights" will celebrate several properties and the fans who adore them, all in the same night.

There are a few evenings to select from — April 25 is opening night, while the final night is May 18 — and guests are invited to arrive in their best cosplay attire.

Experiences, flavors, foods, characters, and more will be on the fan-fabulous roster, with "Back to the Future," "Dungeons & Dragons," "ONE PIECE," Jujutsu Kaisen, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter all adding to the fandom fun.

And, yes, a walk-through "trip" through Enterprise-D for Starfleet mavens, one that will include an adrenaline-filled "Red Alert" as well as the gallantly galactic goings-on we know and love from the "Star Trek" universe.

