What to Know May 4, also known as May the Fourth Be With You Day, is celebrated by "Star Wars" fans around the world

The "Season of the Force" alighted at Disneyland Park last month; enjoy Hyperspace Mountain, themed treats, and a Galaxy's Edge light show during the multi-week happening

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will celebrate May 4 with screenings, a visit from R2-D2, and a spotlight on the Dykstraflex computerized camera control system, which helped bring the famous "Star Wars" miniatures to life

Ewok, don't run, in the direction of Disneyland, Scum and Villainy Cantina, or the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 4, if you're eager to connect with others who practice the noble ways of the Jedi.

May the 4th is, of course, better known as May the Fourth Be With You Day in certain circles, a lighthearted occasion that finds Force-following lovers of the "Star Wars" universe gathering together not on distant planets but at some of our planet's most cosmic spots.

And on May 4, those spots in Southern California will include Anaheim, the Miracle Mile, and Hollywood, too.

Disneyland Park has long been a draw for droid devotees, thanks to "Star Tours — The Adventures Continue" in Tomorrowland and the opening of Galaxy's Edge almost five years ago.

"Season of the Force," a series of "Star Wars" celebrations and events, is a limited-time happening at The Happiest Place on Earth, providing guests opportunities to enjoy a special Galaxy's Edge light show during the fireworks, a "Star Wars"-inspired overlay at Space Mountain, and themed confections.

In Hollywood? Scum and Villainy Cantina, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Geek Bar," will unlock the front door at 6 a.m. on May 4, all to greet party-ready Jawas and Wookiees as the suns, er, the sun rises.

Trivia sessions, door prizes, and other "Star Wars"-style sips will enhance the lively atmosphere, one that may be enjoyed by groups of friends or those who come Solo.

And the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which may be found in the mid-city on the Miracle Mile, will celebrate all day long on May 4, with screenings — "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" are on the big screen — as well as fan-built droids, an R2-D2 meet-and-greet, and Dykstraflex demonstrations.

The Dykstraflex computerized camera control system was "a pivotal technology utilized in filming the original 'Star Wars' trilogy." Count on film buffs, builders, makers, and "Star Wars" lovers to be out in Force to soak in this space-like tech at the movie museum, a rare treat.

The chance to behold the Dykstraflex is, quite simply, an opportunity that is out of this world. Happy May the Fourth Be With You Day!