May the Fourth

‘Star Wars Day' Goodies to Land at Disneyland

May the Fourth will brim with festive treats at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Seeking out space-tastic snacking doesn't require a souped-up rocket, the right wormhole or portal, or a tray-carrying droid, a robot programmed to fulfill all of your dining wishes.

For it is the fourth of May, and you're in the Anaheim quadrant, and you've landed upon the planet located at 1313 Disneyland Drive, chances are as good as a nebula is vast that you'll find some truly cosmic cuisine, the sort of snacks that take their appetizing inspiration from the "Star Wars" universe.

For May the Fourth is "Star Wars Day," and while plenty of fans will celebrate the occasion by saying "May the Fourth be with you" to friends and family members, others will make for Galaxy's Edge, the fully immersive "Star Wars" land, in Disneyland park.

But May 4 is a special holiday, meaning that festive bites and beverages shall pop up throughout Batuu, the world of Galaxy's Edge.

Gaze through your space scope at some of the celebratory offerings now, and find out all of the ways The Force-iest Space on Earth is paying homage to "Star Wars Day."

Good to know? Tomorrowland is also getting in on some of the Wookiee-inspired whimsy, giving Disneyland visitors two space-strong spots serving up May the Fourth fun.

The Grogu Apple is an adorable treat. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Parfait of Mustafar can be found in Tomorrowland. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Chocolate Sweet-Sand Cookie is a dessert from another dimension. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
A spin on the oh-so-famous Blue Milk? Meet the Mon Cala Swirl. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Five Blossom Bread is baking at Oga's Cantina. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Sullust Garlic Chips are a savory snack. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Bubo Wamba Family Farms Cup is on the May the Fourth line-up at Disneyland Resort. For more information on where to buy these treats, visit the Disney Parks Blog now. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

