Stock up: La Brea Bakery’s Artisan Bread Deal

What to Know La Brea Bakery Café on La Brea Avenue is open for pick-up and delivery; the location at Downtown Disney District is temporarily closed

Artisan breads are 25% off through March; pick-up only

Full La Brea Bakery Café menu is available for pick-up and delivery

Freezing a crusty baguette? Slicing up a loaf to make pb&j or grilled cheese or French toast or all of the above over the course of a single day?

Bread is a pantry staple, a comforting component of every meal of the day, and we seem to be looking to its last-awhile, fill-us-up properties now more than ever.

But if your #StayatHome life has been a bit lacking on the carb-it-up, hunk-it-off department, La Brea Bakery Café has a delicious deal on: Enjoy 25% off all of the bakery's artisan breads through the end of March.

Might your chosen loaves include cranberries? Or walnuts? Will it be a pain rustique for you or a boule that's lush with olive oil?

And what will you freeze for a week or two down the road?

Whatever bread you go with, keep in mind that the La Brea Bakery Café located on La Brea Avenue is open, while the restaurant located at Downtown Disney District is temporarily closed.

The artisan breads are available for pick-up, do note.

If you're looking for delivery, though, and craving a classic off the La Brea Bakery menu?

The bread-and-more outfit has a number of delivery partners, including GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates, and DoorDash, and all of their breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes are available.