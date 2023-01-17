Stomping Our Way: A Fun ‘Free-for-All' Day at Several SoCal Museums

What to Know SoCal Museums Free-for-All Day

Sunday, Feb. 5

La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, Descanso Gardens, and a number of other local gems are on the list; some will require advance reservations

February's days are famously on the shorter side, and frequently gloomy, and finding a place to step out of the rain becomes an important and even urgent task.

But on one special Sunday, leaving the rain behind, and a particular day's gloomy ways, can mean stepping into a world of ancient mammoths or exquisite antiquities or the sorts of sculptures or paintings that instantly lift our spirits.

And the fact that we can do this without paying anything? That is also quite spirit-lifting, too.

In short, Museums Free-for-All Day, presented by SoCal Museums, is a well-timed adventure that is all about a) saving money and b) connecting with art and culture and c) blowing away the February blues, at least over one Sunday afternoon.

And the delightful day will be back on the first Sunday in February: Feb. 5, 2023.

There are a few must-knows about this city-wide — scratch that, region-wide — event.

Some places will require an advance reservation, like the museum next to the La Brea Tar Pits and Cayton's Children's Museum.

A few places are strongly recommending an advance reservation, like the Skirball Cultural Center.

And parking at a number of spots? You may still need to pay a fee, even if your entry to the institution itself is completely gratis.

The whole lovely list, and it is an impressive one, can be found on the SoCal Museums site, as well as a calendar listing free museum days throughout the year. You'll also see which places will require advance notice, so be sure to get on those reservations lickety-split, if you plan to visit.

Blowing away those ol' February crummies, as easily as you blow on a dandelion?

There are lots of winning ways to greet the not-so-sunny second month, but surely spending a Sunday inside a hall of cultural or scientific wonders can lift the mood and encourage a welcome shift in outlook.