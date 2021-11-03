‘Stranger Things' Shopping: A New Store to Open in Glendale

Heading the mall to do a little holiday browsing, with a snacky stop at the food court and quick visit to the arcade, all to burn off some seasonal steam?

That's totally fine, of course, but if you're swinging by the Starcourt Mall, where life is lit by dayglow neon and even the shadows seem shadowier, you've probably passed through a portal, one that's about to give your formerly low-key outing a sci-fi sheen.

And that's just what shoppers at Americana at Brand will experience, starting on Saturday, Nov. 6, which happens to "Stranger Things" Day, both in this particular plane of existence as well as the Upside Down.

For Netflix is unveiling a new Southern California pop-up shop devoted to the superstar series, as well as a store in New York City's Time Square.

So unhand your D&D dice, hop on your two-wheeler, and pedal by a few early-look photos now, and discover what weirdnesses and wonders lie ahead at the limited-time "Stranger Things" shop.