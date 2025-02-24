Strawberry Season is officially sprouting at Tanaka Farms

What to Know Tanaka Farms

5380 3/4 University Drive in Irvine

Strawberry Season "is in full swing" at the farm, with Strawberry Picking Tours, discounted Strawberry Happy Hours, and, oh sweet, opportunities to coo over the farm's barnyard animals

Hana Field in Costa Mesa, a property overseen by Tanaka Farms, will introduce strawberry picking for the first time ever beginning March 1; the field is known for its warm-weather sunflower season, which will begin at a later date

The last week of February can wear an assortment of offbeat name tags — "Sorta Spring" is one you might see fairly often, and "Winter's Last Chapter" fits, too — but a lovely and lush label we like the most has to do with everyone's favorite berry.

Well, truly: Blueberry buffs abound, and lingonberry lovers are plentiful among us. But the strawberry pretty much rules the school, or commands the field, rather, when it comes to our sweetest, berry-craving dreams, on the whole.

Which makes the fact that strawberry picking season begins in appetizing earnest around late February an especially appealing fact for Southern Californians who are strongly drawn — or perhaps we mean "straw-ngly" drawn" — to the iconic goodie.

Tanaka Farms in Irvine is always at the fruitful forefront of the February fun, with strawberry picking tours, strawberry Happy Hours — these are not cocktail-oriented events but rather the chance to pick berries at a discount later in the day — and other strawberry-oriented happenings.

And the historical family-run farm has proclaimed that the season is in "full swing" as of Monday, Feb. 24, thanks in sunny part to the warm weather we're experiencing.

Weekday tours are revving up, and afternoon picking, too, at a discount. A guided wagon ride is also part of the outing, and, oh we really need it, barnyard animal cuteness.

The tour price includes a one-pound basket of strawberries, too.

You'll also be able to pick a fresh vegetable of your own to take home, as part of your fee (this is not part of the Happy Hour price, keep in mind).

Your best bet, berry-ists? Peruse the times, ticket details, and parking information on the Tanaka Farms site.

One more yummy add: Hana Field, a Costa Mesa property overseen by Tanaka Farms, will soon have strawberry picking, too, a fruity first. The opening date? It's March 1.

This is the picture-ready spot that is bright with sunflowers later in the spring and early summer, but before those blossoms burst, strawberries will be the sunny star.

"Unlimited strawberry tasting right off the vine" is part of the Hana Field promise; check the Tanaka Farms site for information about this sweet satellite site as it becomes available.

Pictured: Tanaka Farms strawberries from a bygone season.