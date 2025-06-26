Street Food Cinema launches a fireworks-free film night for pups and people

What to Know "The Princess Bride," presented by Street Food Cinema

The Autry Museum

July 5

$22 general admission

6 p.m. doors

Leashed dogs "of all sizes" are welcome

A projection mapping display in honor of Independence Day will conclude the evening

The heroic and handsome Wesley, the sensitive swain seen in 1987's "The Princess Bride," repeats "as you wish" as a way to tell his love Buttercup of his true feelings.

We can also summon that timeless "as you wish" magic in our present world, especially if you've been wishing for a fireworks-free festivity that will welcome Fidos and Fido-fancying people.

That possibility is taking celebratory shape July 5 at The Autry Museum of the West. The date reveals that there may be post-Independence Day fun in store, but without the fireworks.

Street Food Cinema/TIL Events

The only fireworks of the evening will happen on screen during the action-fun sequences of "The Princess Bride," which is indeed the night's festive flick.

Guests are invited to dress like their favorite "Bride" icon — Prince Humperdinck, perhaps — and bring along their leashed besties for the sweet cinematic sorcery.

The enchanted evening will have an uplifting ode to the Fourth of July courtesy of projection mapping, which will pay tribute to the patriotic holiday through a bevy of vibrant visuals.

Food trucks, live tunes by The Eiffels, and a bar will add ebullience and flavor to the outdoor scene.

And if you're a trivia powerhouse? You may score tickets to the Hollywood Bowl thanks to a movie-themed trivia bout (you'll answer through your phone as questions are displayed on the big screen).

Tickets are available now and start at $22.

Griffith Park is not the Fire Swamp from "The Princess Bride," and sightings of R.O.U.S.es and other frightful beasts are few. But you can venture into the green space with happiness in your heart and your trusty hound at your side for Fourth of July joy, a day after the Fourth of July, and fantastical film fun.

Anybody want a peanut?