Street Food Cinema's ‘Wicked' kick-off will add movie magic to May

What to Know Street Food Cinema's 14th Season

The outdoor movie series, which visits several cultural locations around Southern California, recently unveiled its May and June 2025 schedule

Halfway to Halloween, a new event, visits Heritage Square Museum May 2 and 3; admission is $30 online, with other options to consider

"Wicked" is the season's official opening night film; alight at The Autry Museum in Griffith Park on May 10

$22 advance general admission; $27 door general admission; other ticketing tiers are available

Other films include "Anora" and "The Royal Tenenbaums"

Signs of spring are popping up, lavishly and with a lush loveliness, all over Southern California, confirming that the sweetest, floweriest, and get-outside-iest season is nearly here.

One prominent sign shimmering in the not-so-distant distance? The return of the alfresco evening film screening.

Announcements about outdoor movie nights are beginning to arrive as the vernal equinox nears, with promises of food truck yumminess, theme nights, and opportunities to call upon beloved cultural destinations as they transform into starlit cinemas, at least temporarily.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Street Food Cinema is rolling into its festive 14th season, and while the complete line-up of 2025 films hasn't yet been fully revealed, the team behind the series just announced its May and June flicks as well as where fans can find them.

First up? We're ready to savor the spell of "Wicked" at The Autry Museum in Griffith Park May 10.

Cocktails that take their appetizing inspiration from the hit film will be available at the event and several food trucks will stop by, including Lupita's Tacos and Baby's Burgers.

Photo opportunities, too, will festoon the grounds, so be sure to don your best ensorcelled outfit, with a sparkling wand in tow if you're feeling it.

More films and locations are on the roster, including a Pride Month kick-off at LA State Historic Park May 31 with a screening of "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar," which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Another milestone is on the robust rundown: "The Goonies," that rollicking '80s adventure, will have its own party, in honor of four fun decades.

Find your besties and head to your nearest spooky sea cave, or, rather, The Equestrian Center in Burbank.

Something new on the Street Food Cinema itinerary, an eerie addition specifically for fans of classic frights? A Halfway to Halloween celebration at Heritage Square Museum.

The previously revealed screenings will feature tours of the Victorian homes, eek-tastic elements, and spirited sips May 2 and 3.

And a Dolly Parton tribute night will glitter, like a gorgeous gown covered in rhinestones, at The Autry Museum May 24. "9 to 5" is the film, so arrive in your office-ready attire... or, if you like, a gorgeous rhinestoned gown.

When Dolly is the inspiration, anything wonderful is possible.

For all of the May and June films, visit this site; you can find ticket information, too, and tips on attending.