Street Food Cinema Returns With Outdoor Films, Themed Nights, and Food Trucks Galore

What to Know Street Food Cinema opens with "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at The Autry Museum on April 29, 2023

The outdoor cinema-and-snacks series just announced its 2023 spring schedule, which features a night themed to Harry Styles

The Juneteenth event will feature "Do the Right Thing" while "The Birdcage" will screen in honor of Pride

Like the early poppies of springtime, and the arrival of Daylight Saving Time, and the first afternoon you can comfortably wear a sundress or sandals, the announcement trumpeting the return of a popular outdoor film series can feel like a surprise dose of summer sunshine.

And that beautiful ray of warmer days found us in the midst of this chilly March, thanks to the big reveal of the upcoming Street Food Cinema schedule.

Make that the springtime schedule — the curtain will be drawn back on more movies as summer grows near — but we're already feeling the cinematic joys of evenings spent outdoors, on a comfy blanket we've brought, with tasty food trucks at the ready, as a great film rolls on the large pop-up screen.

Opening the season is the lauded "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which has been nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

You can experience the effervescent work on April 29 at The Autry Museum, but waiting on purchasing your ticket? Definitely buy yours soon (admission starts at $22 for this film, though other films will vary in price).

More gems will follow, with a Pride presentation on June 17. It's "The Birdcage," and it will also screen at The Autry. That same night at LA State Historic Park? "Do the Right Thing" is the centerpiece of a Juneteenth celebration.

A Harry Styles-themed night, with games inspired by the superstar, will dance into The Autry on May 20, along with a screening of "Don't Worry Darling." And an on-stage drag show fêting the fabulous Golden Girls is the May 13 treat (this is also at The Autry).

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Ghost World," and "Elvis" are also in the starry springtime spotlight. As with past Street Food Cinema screenings, the events take place at a number of local destinations, so be sure to check where exactly your movie will unspool.

There's plenty of inspiring and entertaining picks to peruse, and taking a peek at some of the food trucks that have parked at past events will also give you an idea as to what to expect, dinner-wise, before you purchase your tickets.