Street Food Cinema's ‘Half-O-Ween' screenings bring a spirited note to spring

Heritage Square Museum

May 2 and 3, 2025

Presented by Street Food Cinema, the eerie event will pop up at the Arroyo Parkway-close destination May 2 and 3 (just about "halfway to Halloween" on the calendar, hence the name)

$30 general admission online; other ticketing tiers are available

"The Craft" will screen May 2 and "Final Destination" is the May 3 movie

21+ only

Glowing bats aren't yet adorning the entrance to our local store and pumpkins aren't lining the walkways at our favorite garden center.

But something rather October-ish and atmospheric is arising, and it will shimmer into temporary being, briefly, around the end of April and the beginning of May.

It's a newer celebration dubbed "Half-O-Ween," though those who observe the halfway-to-Halloween holiday would surely and rightly claim that they've enjoyed the eerie occasion's spring-meets-autumn pleasures for a good and ghoulishly long time.

Los Angeles has a few Half-O-Weenie diversions of note — the Spooky Swap Meet pops up around the April/May borderline each year — but keeping your peepers peeled for offbeat events is key.

Here's one prominent Half-O-Ween happening that is sure to draw vampires, werewolves, and witches from across the city for an enchanted evening or two: Boo-ze, Bites & Frights: Half-O-Ween, presented by Street Food Cinema.

The movie series powerhouse is known for summer and fall screenings, but this spirited shindig will materialize over the first Friday and Saturday in May.

And while you may have floated by a past Boo-ze, Bites & Frights in bygone Octobers, this springtime Half-O-Ween haunt is a first for Street Food Cinema.

There are more diversions, activities, and treats on the schedule than there are bats in a belfry: Shiver-inducing films, food trucks, themed sips, carnival games, phantom-ish photo spots, and opportunities to roam the "haunted village" setting will fill out the frightful nights.

Oh yes: And tours of Heritage Square's picturesque homes are also part of the fun (these are real abodes, not well-designed sets, with centuries-old legends and ghost stories to spare).

Tickets are available now — a general admission purchased online is $30 — and details, including times, the food trucks expected to stop by each night, and what to expect are listed on the site.