Strike a Pose: See Inside OC's Pop-up Selfie Museum, Neon WRLD

Step into another world at Neon WRLD, a new pop-up selfie and photography museum now open in Orange County.

The photography experience – located inside the Westminster Mall on the border of Huntington Beach – is a content creator's dream.

The space is over 7,000 square feet and boasts more than 30 interactive rooms where you can pose against different backdrops and even incorporate props into your photos.

Take off in your pink private jet, sip on a milkshake at the retro diner Milkshakes & Dreams or step into a life-sized Barbie box.

Tripods are available upon request and if you're a stickler for good lighting, you can rent a ring light.

Tickets to the limited-time experience are available for 1 to 2 hour sessions, and private events are available for booking, too.

NBCLA's Heather Navarro contributed to this report.