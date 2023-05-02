Strike a Pose: See Inside OC's Pop-up Selfie Museum, Neon WRLD

By Whitney Ashton Irick

Step into another world at Neon WRLD, a new pop-up selfie and photography museum now open in Orange County. 

The photography experience – located inside the Westminster Mall on the border of Huntington Beach – is a content creator's dream. 

The space is over 7,000 square feet and boasts more than 30 interactive rooms where you can pose against different backdrops and even incorporate props into your photos. 

Take off in your pink private jet, sip on a milkshake at the retro diner Milkshakes & Dreams or step into a life-sized Barbie box. 

Tripods are available upon request and if you're a stickler for good lighting, you can rent a ring light. 

Tickets to the limited-time experience are available for 1 to 2 hour sessions, and private events are available for booking, too.

NBCLA's Heather Navarro contributed to this report.

17 photos
1/17
Tripods can be provided upon request and ring light rentals are available as an add-onto enhance your Neon WRLD experience. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
2/17
Feel like a kid again! NBCLA's Heather Navarro and Whitney Ashton Irick on the Neon WRLD swing set.
3/17
Take the perfect selfie inside the "Love Your Selfie" setup. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
4/17
Sip some "champagne" and take off in your pink, private jet like the true celebrity you are. | Photo credit: Heather Navarro
5/17
Donut pillows and a sweet "sprinkle" wall are some of the props available at Neon WRLD. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
6/17
Whitney Ashton Irick
NBCLA's Heather Navarro in her "feelings." | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
7/17
Straight to fashion jail! You'll pay the crime for being too stylish at Neon WRLD. | Photo credit: Heather Navarro
8/17
Donuts are a prominent theme throughout Neon WRLD. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
9/17
Grab your phone, ring light and tripod to capture content at Neon WRLD. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
10/17
Grab a milkshake, burger and fries at the "Milkshake & Dreams" diner. | Photo credit: Heather Navarro
11/17
Neon signs like "Babe You Look So Cool" are aplenty at Neon WRLD. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
12/17
NBCLA's Heather Navarro strikes a pose inside the infinity room at Neon WRLD. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
13/17
Go back to school in a colorful classroom with a giant stuffed animal and crayons. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
14/17
Come on, Barbie! Step inside a life-sized Barbie doll box. | Photo credit: Heather Navarro
15/17
Walk on the wild side in this jungle-themed room. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
16/17
Glam room! "If you're sad, add more lipstick and attack." | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
17/17
Neon WRLD, located at the Westminster Mall in Orange County, boasts more than 30 interactive photoshoot rooms. | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

