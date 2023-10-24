Stroll a fantastical ‘Fantom Forest' during ‘SkyPark After Dark'

What to Know SkyPark After Dark shimmers on Saturday, Oct. 28

SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead

The evening events, including entry to the Fantom Forest, are included in your daytime admission; if you'd like to only visit after 5 p.m., the entry is $20.

Soon, very soon, the cocoa-scented breezes and an elvish aura will be settling over a decades-old attraction near Lake Arrowhead, the place with the North Pole-style design and cute ho-ho-happenings.

But before the holiday season pulls its sleigh up to SkyPark at Santa's Village, and all the gewgaws and goings-on that the end of the year brings to the delight-filled destination, there is Halloween to consider.

Or, rather, the Saturday before Halloween, which is when a "Fantom Forest" will sprout up, all to give brave visitors something to roam... if they dare.

If you're planning on swinging by the Pumpkins in the Pines event at Santa's Village, you may want to make a date to stay later on Oct. 28, for a few after-dark temptations will be afoot.

Walking the "unhallowed path" in the Fantom Forest, which is actually a real tree-packed area on the property, is one draw while taking a seat for Wacko's Freak Show is another.

A Skate Night inspired by Halloween will roll at the Silver Bells Arena, while the Magical Meadowlands Train Ride will be on track.

The "spookiest treats on the mountain" are part of the eerie allure of SkyPark After Dark, too.

Daytime visitors only need their DayPass to remain at Santa's Village for the evening events, but if you plan on attending after 5 o'clock, entry is $20.

Oh yes: SkyPark After Dark is scheduled for Oct. 28 only, but Pumpkins in the Pines is charming daytime visitors all weekend long with adorable autumn-fun sights and sweets.