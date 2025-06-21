Stroll or cycle along car-free stretches of the San Gabriel Valley at sunset

What to Know Mission at Twilight

June 22

3 to 8 p.m.

A five-mile route will wend from San Gabriel through Alhambra to South Pasadena; no motorized traffic is allowed

Bicycles, roller skates, and other forms of people-powered movement are welcome

Presented by ActiveSGV

There's nothing like the summer solstice coming and going to remind us that time is fleeting and these lovely later evenings are meant to be enjoyed.

Enjoyed outdoors, if possible, when the gloaming is gloriously golden and the stars don't really begin to twinkle before 8 or 9 o'clock.

ActiveSGV, the community-cool nonprofit that's behind so many get-outside, get-moving, enjoy-your-bike bashes, is tuned into our devotion to honoring the Golden Hour on a sweet summer night.

And to help us connect with all of these good things in one of our region's greatest places, the San Gabriel Valley? There is the totally-free-to-join Mission at Twilight open streets event.

The Active Streets happening, which is all about turning over a few major thoroughfares to people-powered movement and saying "goodbye" to cars and motored vehicles for a few hours, will roll/strut on the afternoon and evening of June 22.

The map covers a festive five miles and the two end points are easy to remember: South Pasadena Station near Mission Street is the northwesterly terminus and Mission San Gabriel is at the event's southeast end.

The name of the celebration truly says it all: You'll be on a "Mission" to cover the five-mile trek or as much ground as suits you.

You're invited to start and conclude wherever you like, so drop into the route at any point, going either direction.

As with past Active Streets events, pets are invited, woof woof.

And oh yes: Gabe the Sasquatch, the furry mascot of the energetic affair, is a popular figure at the festivity. Will you find him and maybe even get a quick snapshot with this beloved celebrity? We're keeping our fingers crossed on your behalf.

Take a peek at the map now and get the details before SGV-ing it.

Something sweet to consider? Many open streets events around Southern California have early-in-the-day start times, but this "Twilight" to-do is very much about Golden Hour vibes and winding down the first weekend of summer.