‘Strut Your Mutt' This October and Help Pups Aplenty

What to Know Oct. 24, 2020

$15 registration

Use the ResQWalk app to track your strut and connect with rescue organizations

Mutt-strutting?

If you make a home with a hound, you've likely already taken a trot with your favorite tail-wagger.

For walkies, which is the precious and perfect name for a dog walk, occur at regular intervals throughout any given day, with your Fido forever keeping watching on the front door, her leash, and your feet, in that order.

What if you could put walkies to further good use, for the pursuit is already quite useful, as any dog will testify, by raising money for an animal organization?

You can, when you sign up to join Strut Your Mutt.

True, the annual fundraiser has been a come-together, let's-fill-a-park party in the past, and while that won't be the case in 2020, you can go on your own, with your lil' guy, and still give back.

For Strut Your Mutt is totally virtual in 2020, meaning the Oct. 24 strutting will happen in your neighborhood, or anywhere you and your collar-rocking canine would like to go.

As for as the group on the receiving end of the funds you raise?

Here's the woof-woof on that, straight from Best Friends Animal Society: "When you raise funds, you choose where your support goes — to Best Friends Animal Society or to your favorite participating local animal welfare organization."

Participants will raise funds for Dogs Without Borders, Pug Nation, and several other Southern California rescues.

"In 2019, Strut Your Mutt raised $2.7 million, with more than 10,000 people and 7,000 dogs participating," shared a statement from Best Friends. "This year’s fundraising goal is $2 million."

Actress Lauren Ash of "Superstore" is the Best Friends Animal Society 2020 event spokesperson.

"I am super excited to connect with like-minded animal lovers from all over the country and even the world. Isn't it exciting to think that together, we can save lives?" she said.

"Often I feel powerless when I hear stories about animals in shelters across the country whose lives are taken simply because they have no safe place to call home but raising funds through Strut Your Mutt helps people help these pets."

The date again is Oct. 24, the price to register is $15, and you can find more fundraising information on the Strut Your Mutt site.