‘Summer Evenings' for Huntington members to soon alight at the famous garden

What to Know Members Summer Evenings at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

San Marino; July 8, July 22, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12

Created for members at the Contributor level and above

We expect blossoms to reach for the morning sunlight, stretching every petal — or seeming to do so — in the direction of the day's first bright beams.

The early hours of daytime and the stars of the garden just go together in our minds, which is why the idea of an evening spent outdoors, and how the flowers and trees appear in the rays of the setting sun, holds such mystery and enduring allure.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens has been associated with the dazzle of daylight for decades, but finding ways to wander the San Marino landmark's well-manicured pathways near sunset is a far more unlikely opportunity.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But it is a chance that is returning over four nights — two in July and two in August — for Huntington members who are at the Contributor level or above.

If that is you, or you've been thinking about starting a membership at the lovely land o' roses, succulents, and so many other spectacular specimens, the moment has arrived, especially if you're tempted by the musical line-up.

Masanga Marimba will be featured on July 8, while Tres Souls is in the spotlight on July 22. On Aug. 5, it's the "Members-Only KCRW Summer Nights at The Huntington" — a DJ set from Anne Litt is one highlight, as is another DJ set by musician Mark Speer of Khruangbin. And the Beatles-y "Acoustical Mystery Tour" wraps up the series on Aug. 12.

Picnic baskets will be permitted, but no outside alcohol is allowed. Reading up on food offerings and what to expect? Recommended, for sure. Oh yes: Chairs and blankets are a-ok, too.

As is perusing the various admission levels, how to reserve a complimentary ticket, and how members may purchase or reserve admission for their guests.

Will you spy some of the sweet sights of the night while strolling the grounds, or see the wild parrots in flight, or perhaps hear the hoot of a resident owl?

A Huntington twilight is something marvelous and rare to find, so holding it close to our hearts, minds, and summer-loving senses, at least for a few soft hours, seems an ideal way to make the most of the season.