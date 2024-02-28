Summer has been sighted: OC Fair tickets are going on sale

What to Know Tickets for the OC Fair go on sale on Friday, March 1

The 2024 OC Fair runs from July 19 through Aug. 18, Wednesday through Sunday, at the OC Fair & Event Center

$13 general daily entry on Wednesdays and Thursdays; $15 general daily entry on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; the Every Day Passport is $60 (limited availability); $15 parking; buying your admission ahead of time is required

The year is packed with unseen portals, the interesting dates that provide an additional and uplifting pivot to whatever comes next.

You might call March 1 such a doorway. It isn't officially spring, true, but we're ready for spring, and flowers are blooming, so the date serves as a gateway to the season. It is also just before Daylight Saving Time begins, and right around the time that winter rains of Southern California seem to slowly abate, if the winds are blowing our way.

If you already can sense the start of March and its brighter character, here's some surplus sunshine for you: One of our region's biggest summer spectaculars is ready to make an anticipatory appearance on March 1.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's the OC Fair, and while the historical hullabaloo will not yet be open, fans can secure their tickets to the 2024 spectacular.

The upcoming dates are July 19 through Aug. 18, and, as in years gone by, the Costa Mesa event will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

But a few things have changed a bit in recent years, and if you haven't been in a while you'll want to keep in mind that, and this is important, you'll need to buy your ticket in advance.

Again: Advance admission is a must now at the OC Fair. A dozen days sold out in 2023, keep in mind, so honing on the date you'd like to go well before arriving is key.

There are a couple of ways to go when considering how often you'll attend the beloved county fair: A ticket for one day is still a popular choice while the Every Day Passport, a newer offering, "gives fairgoers access every day — and any day — of the Fair with no reservations or restrictions for one price of $60 and sales will be limited to 10,000 passports."

Eager to enjoy a show at Pacific Amphitheatre? Keep in mind that concerts at the venue, as well as events at The Hangar and Action Sports Arena, are separately ticketed.

There is a lot to anticipate at the month-long extravaganza, including "The Art of Music" exhibit, a show filled with album covers.

And, of course, racing piglets, sparkling rides, games aplenty, quirky competitions, and other cherished traditions will play roles in the fair.

The OC Fair is, in fact, "Always a Good Time!," which just happens to be the cheerful theme of the 2024 event.