Summer solstice will be sweeter with this Salt & Straw ice cream freebie

Summer solstice and the 21st day of June? It's a duo that feels as right to North American minds as a scoop of ice cream and a crunchy cone.

But very occasionally the official start of the season lands a little early or later, which is just what is festively afoot in 2025: The solstice will shine, with all of the shimmer of the sun, June 20.

If you're feeling a little befuddled or discombobulated by this not-so-common occurrence, Salt & Straw is here to help us start the season right.

The artisanal ice cream company is treating customers to a second scoop, for free, when a first scoop is purchased, on Friday, June 20.

You'll need to request this freebie when you order, do keep in mind.

You won't score the savings you seek if you don't say "make it a double," so, for sure, say "make it a double" and then proceed to delight in your second pay-nothing scoop.

Salt & Straw began in Portland in 2009 but has become a Los Angeles mainstay over the last several years, with locations in the Arts District, Venice, and Pasadena.

The company's nostalgically nummy Summer Pie Series is still available for a few more days — it wraps up June 26 — so go for Rhubarb Crumble with Toasted Anise or Wildflower Honey and Lemon Chess Pie if you'd like to savor a particularly summer-y selection.

But the classic flavors, such as Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, are toothsomely tempting, too.

Happy solstice-ing this June 20 to all summer lovers and ice cream aficionados; enjoy your free second scoop at Salt & Straw on the first day of the season, but remember to summon "the magic words" to nab the one-day-only deal.