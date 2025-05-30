Sunny, one of the Big Bear eaglets, ‘achieved air' for a few thrilling seconds

The initial lift-off that's boldly taken when you're a not-so-babyish bird eager to finally fly?

Surely this is an intense and exciting moment, one that really puts your big wings to work, the first real test that comes after weeks of testing your flap-ability within the security of your nest.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sunny and Gizmo, the Big Bear bald eaglets, have been nest-flapping with fervor over the last few weeks, and definitely since the highly anticipated "fledge window" opened for the youngsters in early May.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jackie and Shadow's precious progeny have not yet fledged, though from the looks of Sunny's can-do moves, that day may be close at hand.

Or close at talon, if you prefer.

Sunny shimmied up to a "balcony" branch May 29 and, after a few positional changes and time to savor the breeze, achieved a 3.3-second hover.

Sunny's sibling Gizmo observed the scene from the security of the nest, and while we would never attribute human qualities to these wonderful wild birds, it almost seemed as if some note-taking was underway (no notepad was spotted under Gizmo's wings, however).

Let it also be said that Gizmo was nearer to the edge of the nest during Sunny's short but amazing adventure, suggesting that both young birds may soon be ready to soar like their famous parents so regally do.

Check out the short clip of Sunny's hover shared by Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit behind the nest cameras watching the eagles.

Prepare to gasp, or at least cheer, or at least silently marvel at the eternal act of first flight, an eons-old call of the sky that both Sunny and Gizmo seem to be very much preparing to answer.