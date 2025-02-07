Super Bowl snacking: Randy's Donuts has team-inspired treats for the big day

What to Know Super Bowl LIX is Feb. 9

Randy's Donuts has two Super Bowl-themed goodies available through Feb. 9 at all locations (while supplies last)

The Eagles Super Bowl Raised Doughnut and the Chiefs Super Bowl Raised Doughnut sport each teams' colors

$2.50 per doughnut

What's larger: A football goalpost or the mega doughnut that has long graced the top of a pastry icon, a sweet-packed shop that's just a short drive from Los Angeles International Airport?

They're both huge and eye-catching for sure, but that may be where the similarities end... or do they? Randy's Donuts has long been a must-stop for football fans seeking treats, especially over Super Bowl Weekend when colorful confections inspired by the big game appear on the shelf.

And these goal-inspired goodies aren't only found at the original Randy's — that's the location rocking the iconic rooftop doughnut — but at all the company's stores, from Pasadena to Costa Mesa.

So if you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles during Super Bowl LIV, you'll want to hut-hut your way over to your nearest Randy's Donuts to pick up a doughnut, or a dozen, that pays tribute to your team.

Both Super Bowl doughnuts rock the colors associated with the teams set to play in New Orleans, sweet; the treats also boast some all-important sprinkles.

The doughnuts, by the by, are classic raised, which are always a popular choice for a crowd. (Everyone may have their doughnut preference, but raised is timeless.)

A single doughnut is $2.50, and, like all limited-time offerings, this is a get-it-soon, while-supplies-last sort of event.

Who says the coffee table snacks only need to be salty? Raise your team's raised doughnut high, as high as the famous Randy's rooftop pastry, during the Feb. 9 showdown.