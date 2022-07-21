Super-Cute Canine Cosplayers Ruled PAWmicon 2022

What to Know PAWmicon celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 17, 2022

The San Diego event raises money and awareness for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe

While not affiliated with Comic-Con International, the costumed event traditionally takes place a few days ahead of the pop culture expo

Comic books? They traditionally begin on page one, unless the creator has different plans, like telling the entire story backward, or perhaps starting from the middle of the tome in a playful effort to change up the flow.

But where do you even personally begin to explain to the world what a wonder your woofer is?

How fully super she can be, day after day? The utterly terrific tail-wagger that shares your home, life, and heart?

Dressing your hound as a famous superhero is a fine way to broadcast this important news, and if you can help animals in need while doing so?

You and your superheroic pup are to be applauded.

The applause, accolades, and awwws were indeed out in full and furry force on Sunday, July 17 when PAWmicon strutted at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, all to help the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe.

Take a look at some of the growable get-ups, ear-scratching styles, and ultra-sweet snapshots from the midday event.

Will you find creative inspiration for your own Comic-Con look, thanks to these incredible canines? How could you not?

