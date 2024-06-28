‘Power up' at Super Nintendo World's new interactive wall

What to Know Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

A new interactive wall was unveiled in June 2024, giving guests another way to engage with the vibrant world; Power-Up Band wearers can "earn digital coins" during play

The arrival of the wall, along with the opening of the Toadstool Cafe earlier this year, are part of Super Nintendo World's first anniversary celebration; admission to Universal Studios Hollywood is required

First anniversaries are usually super-celebratory, and all sorts of memorable activities pop up to enhance the party spirit.

But when you're a whole lively land full of fantastical characters, rollicking realms, and offbeat adventures, the anniversary observances need to be bigger, bolder, and, well, more Power-ful.

Look to Super Nintendo World, a step-inside game universe located at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The immersive world, which debuted in February 2023, has been mirthfully marking its first anniversary in a few festive ways over several months: The opening of the Toadstool Cafe was a major moment earlier in 2024, along with the 1-UP Factory retail store.

Now, just as we begin to reach the peach, er, peak of summertime, Super Nintendo World has a new intriguing feature: An interactive wall brightly situated in the Frosted Glacier area, one that will summon wearers of the Power-Up Band for potential coin collection and plenty of moment-by-moment engagement.

Good to know: Everyone is invited to try their hand at the fast-play activity, whether they're wearing a Power-Up Band or not.

"Guests begin by punching the ? Block where one of four Power-Up items — Fire Flower, Ice Flower, Super Mushroom or Super Star — appear on the screen," shares the theme park team.

"They then can tap the Power-Up item and use it by swiping or tapping to defeat Goombas and Red and Green Koopa Paratroopas or tapping brick blocks as they flash by which earns them coins."

"The goal is to collect as many points as possible before the timed activity concludes."

To learn more about Power-Up Bands, including prices, styles, and further details, visit the Super Nintendo World site.

For more on the rides, attractions, and themed foods of the destination, you mush, er, must check out this page.

