Superhero Recruits Celebrate the Opening of Avengers Campus

Assembling in an easy and awesome fashion?
It can take a little bit of effort, especially if you're hope-filled superhero recruit with a dream of joining some of the world's bravest and noblest champions at their very own, tech'd-out, futuristically fun gathering place.
That almost-mythical, but-totally-in-the-real-world gathering place?
It's
Avengers Campus, at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, and it opened to the public on Friday, June 4.
That meant that aspiring Avengers eagerly assembled, along with the superheroes they adore, for way-cool photo opps, thrilling spins through WEB-SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, visits to Doctor Strange's Ancient Sanctum and the Avengers Headquarters, and the Pym Test Kitchen, too.
"On behalf of our Cast of Super Heroes, I couldn't be more excited to welcome our guests to this epic new land," said Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort. "Here, our cast members will unite to help guests of all ages find their super powers and create special memories."
Sling a web now and swoop by just a few of the fantastical snaps to emerge from the big opening day...
8 photos
1/8
Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
Guests take in the sights of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on opening day, June 4, 2021. Avengers Campus is an entirely new land where guests can team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive foods and become part of a bigger universe. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
2/8
Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, along with Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man welcome the first family to arrive in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on opening day, June 4, 2021. From left to right: Landen Laimana, 10, Kainoa Laimana, Kela Laimana, 4, and Jessica Abales of Carson, California. Avengers Campus is an entirely new land where guests can team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man; taste-test inventive foods and become part of a bigger universe. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
3/8
Guests Jessica Abales, Kela Laimana, 4, Kainoa Laimana and Landen Laimana, 10, of Carson, California, experience WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park on opening day, June 4, 2021. Avengers Campus is an entirely new land where guests can team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive foods and become part of a bigger universe. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
4/8
Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje, debuts for the first time at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park as the land opens June 4, 2021. Recruits at Avengers Campus are invited to join Black Panther's loyal bodyguards, the Dora Milaje, in training sessions lead by Okoye in the courtyard near Avengers Headquarters. Here, they may learn wisdom from Wakanda and participate in a series of strength and skill exercises. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
5/8
Guests snap a selfie at Pym Test Kitchen Featuring Impossible Foods in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on opening day, June 4, 2021. Avengers Campus is an entirely new land where guests can team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive foods and become part of a bigger universe. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
6/8
The Melo family of Valencia, California, strike a "Wakanda Forever" pose with Black Panther in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on opening day, June 4, 2021. Avengers Campus is an entirely new land where guests can team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive foods and become part of a bigger universe. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
7/8
Captain America welcomes guests to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on opening day, June 4, 2021. Avengers Campus is an entirely new land where guests can team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive foods and become part of a bigger universe. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
8/8
Guests take in the epic sounds and sights of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on opening day, June 4, 2021. Avengers Campus is an entirely new land where guests can team up with the Avengers and their allies; sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive foods and become part of a bigger universe. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)