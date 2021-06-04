Superhero Recruits Celebrate the Opening of Avengers Campus

Assembling in an easy and awesome fashion?

It can take a little bit of effort, especially if you're hope-filled superhero recruit with a dream of joining some of the world's bravest and noblest champions at their very own, tech'd-out, futuristically fun gathering place.

That almost-mythical, but-totally-in-the-real-world gathering place?

It's Avengers Campus, at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, and it opened to the public on Friday, June 4.

That meant that aspiring Avengers eagerly assembled, along with the superheroes they adore, for way-cool photo opps, thrilling spins through WEB-SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, visits to Doctor Strange's Ancient Sanctum and the Avengers Headquarters, and the Pym Test Kitchen, too.

"On behalf of our Cast of Super Heroes, I couldn't be more excited to welcome our guests to this epic new land," said Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort. "Here, our cast members will unite to help guests of all ages find their super powers and create special memories."

Sling a web now and swoop by just a few of the fantastical snaps to emerge from the big opening day...