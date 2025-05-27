Superheroes and villains, gather for an epic showdown… at the bingo table

What to Know "Heroes and Villains Bingo"

Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center

Anaheim

May 31 at 5 p.m.

$65 single ticket; prizes will be part of the fun

The fundraiser will support the arts in Orange County

"Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross" is on view at the museum through Aug. 17, 2025

Superheroes may often be seen wearing incredible headwear, from colorful caps to regal crowns to sparkly helmets, but they've always got an ear out for The Call.

"The Call" can mean plenty of different things, depending on a particular hero's abilities, goals, and location, but you can bet that all of our favorite heroes are listening for any important information that may guide their next move.

Of course, villains are usually doing the same thing, which make hero/anti-hero matchups found in the stories we adore so thrilling.

If you're a hero or villain, you may soon hear a call that will involve numbers — bingo numbers — when a special fundraiser lands at Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim on the evening of May 31.

The "Heroes and Villains Bingo Fundraiser" will give a boost to the arts scene in Orange County, all while giving fans of fantastical comics, movies, and TV shows that chance to go card-to-card at the cultural center.

While, of course, rocking their favorite superhero or villain outfit.

Dinner is part of your ticket, and several rounds of bingo, too. Of course, heroes and villains are known for going several rounds as they face-off atop a skyscraper, snowy peak, or ancient fortress, so eight games of classic bingo shouldn't pose any problem at all.

We're entering the comic-iest phase of the year, with Comic-Con International in San Diego just under two months away, so think of this give-back gathering as a way to hone your heroic chops, or, yes, your villainous vibe.

For more on the bingo fundraiser, click. To get to know the art of Alex Ross and "Marvelocity," an exhibit on view at Muzeo through mid-August, perform a three-point landing at this page.