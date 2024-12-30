Surf City Splash, Huntington Beach's chilly New Year's Day plunge, turns 25

What to Know Surf City Splash

Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

The splash is at noon, but a morning filled with events is part of the chilly fun

The fundraiser supports the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum

When approaching a milestone celebration, particularly a major milestone like a silver anniversary, a person's thoughts may first turn to what they'll wear.

Oftentimes something like black tie or formal wear might be an event's sartorial theme, or at least fashion that is a bit fancy.

Rarely, though, are we invited to show up at a big 25th-anniversary to-do in a simple swimsuit and nothing more, with only sandy soles for our "footwear" and a trusty towel around our shoulders.

The Surf City Splash, which is indeed turning 25 in 2025, isn't your normal "splashy" affair, though it is splashy in the sense that revelers will dash into the Pacific Ocean at noon on New Year's Day.

The longtime lark, which draws Polar Plungers, as well as warmly attired spectators, from near and far, takes place near Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach.

But the noontime dash into the salty deep isn't the only happening on the schedule; speeches, appearances by local dignitaries, and a costume contest add to the specialness of the upbeat day.

It's a day that raises funds and support for the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum.

You'll want to check out everything that swirls around the soggy bash, including the breakfast-burrito-and-Bloody-Mary deal at Zack's (the price is $15).

And, for sure, you'll want a cozy coat nearby if you do join the fun, so be sure your friend or family member who accompanies you to snap photos is equipped with socks, scarves, and whatever else you require to warm up in a joyful jiffy.