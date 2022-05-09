Surprise: The Flower Fields Will Bloom On

A bouquet of fresh flowers displayed in a vase by your living room window?

The flowers are beautiful, yes, and delightful to gaze upon, for sure, but sometimes these fragrant and frilly blossoms can offer up a surprise or two.

For example? Just when you think the bouquet's run is totally done, a fresh bud appears on one of the stems, and then another, and then another.

Beautiful blooming things famously do things on their own time, in their own way, upending our expectations.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And one of these flowery surprises arrived early on Monday, May 9, the day after Mother's Day 2022.

The holiday is the traditional seasonal closing date for The Flower Fields, the world-famous Carlsbad attraction, the one with over 50 acres of super-bright Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms.

But wait: The bloom is still going strong, thanks to a recent bout of brisker days, inspiring The Flower Fields team to extend the destination's run by a week, and offer tickets at a discount.

Good to know? The new May 9-15 window will not boast the same "showy show" that visitors in early April encountered, where all or most of the acres were in full burst.

"There are approximately 14 acres currently still in bloom — although not perfect, there is plenty of bold, beautiful color to enjoy," reveals an update from the fields.

The "Spring Encore" also has other sights to bask in, from the Sea of Sunflowers to the Butterfly & Illusion Gardens. Tractor rides will still roll, and guests can still explore the Sweet Pea Maze.

And this is sweet: The property's sunflowers are peaking, bloom-wise, as we approach mid-May.

Spots for the additional dates are now on sale, admission is half off, and an advance ticket is required.