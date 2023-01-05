Sweet: CicLAvia's First 2023 Map Is Here

What to Know CicLAvia, the open-streets spectacular, started in 2010; there've been 42 CicLAvia events, with the last one taking place in December 2022

The first CicLAvia of 2023 will visit a sizable stretch of the Valley on Sunday, Feb 26

Cyclists will be able to roll along five miles of Sherman Way, from Canoga Park to Winnetka to Reseda (or the other way around)

So many films featuring bicycles have found a memorable cinematic setting in the San Fernando Valley, from "E.T. the Extraterrestrial" to "Licorice Pizza."

And while you can definitely bedazzle your handlebars and take a snazzy spin around some of your favorite Valley neighborhoods whenever you please, there are only certain days and times when you can actually roll down the center of a major thoroughfare, one that's been closed to motorized traffic.

That rad opportunity is releasing the kickstand and shining up its spokes on the final Sunday of February 2023, when CicLAvia alights on Sherman Way.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

CicLAvia unveiled its newest map on Jan. 5.

You know Sherman Way, of course, one of the powerhouse portals of the west-central Valley, the kind of street you hop onto to take you to so many different delightful places.

But have you ever biked five miles of it, from Reseda to Winnetka to Canoga Park? Or the other way around?

You'll get your chance on Feb. 26, starting at 9 in the morning.

CicLAvia, which began in the fall of 2010 and continues to stage multiple open-street events each year, will welcome cyclists, roller skaters, and anyone who wants to enjoy some late-winter vibes for a day of breezes, sunbeams, and Sherman Way-style smiles.

As it has been over its last 42 events, the latest CicLAvia is free to join. No reservation is required and you don't have to bike the entire route. You can join at any point and depart at any point, it is all up to you.

A trio of hubs, located in each city the five-mile route covers, will give participants places to cool down, nab some helpful info, and hobnob, if they like.