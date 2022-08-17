Sweet: National Black Cat Appreciation Day Is Here

What to Know Aug. 17 is National Black Cat Appreciation Day

There are other holidays honoring black cats, including National Black Cat Day on Oct. 27

There are two Clear the Shelters adoption events just ahead: Aug. 20 at Pasadena Humane and Aug. 27 at Inland Valley Humane Society in Pomona.

The national calendar of spectacular and special holidays spotlights all sorts of awesome and offbeat occasions, but the animal-oriented celebrations are the ones that most people seem to love the best.

After all, these holidays kindly remind us that our local shelters are full of snuggly and lap-seeking love-a-doodles, the little love-a-doodles that either urgently need a foster or a forever home.

And in August? That need is even more urgent, as we work hard to Clear the Shelters during the height of Kitten Season, when every place that cares for shelter-needing animals is housing a tremendous number of tiny cats.

And working to Clear the Shelters, as NBC4 and Telemundo 52 regularly partner to do? The kind-hearted effort gets a little sweeter on Aug. 17, which is National Black Cat Appreciation Day.

True, there are other catly days on the calendar, including National Black Cat Day, which trots into our feline-obsessed worlds just a few days ahead of Halloween.

But the Aug. 17 occasion has an added note of cruciality, arriving at a time when rescue groups are especially eager to home cute cats.

And some of the cutest cats ever, of the fictional variety, are receiving charming accolades on Aug. 17.

Best Friends Animal Society has taken the time to point out that some of our favorite characters ever, including Salem from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Thackery Binx" from "Hocus Pocus" are two iconic black cats.

Will the feline you connect with when visiting your local shelter possess magical abilities, like Salem so famously does, or shift shapes in the way that Isis, a memorable "Star Trek" favorite, so easily could?

We'll guess that the cutie you connect with will be absolutely perfect, and boast loads of pluses, like the ability to cuddle, chase a toy, and give you oodles of affection.

Eager to meet your bestie as soon as you can? There are two Clear the Shelters events coming right up at Pasadena Humane on Aug. 20 or Inland Valley Humane Society on Aug. 27.