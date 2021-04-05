Sweet Peek: Sugar Rush, the Open-Air Experience, Debuts

Do you savor your treats, sweets, and super-tempting goodies outside, under the sky, quite often?

Then you know the singular feeling of a sugar rush that is encountered out in the open air.

But what if that sugar rush, er, Sugar Rush could be a full-on, oh-so-fantastical destination brimming with picturesque confections, quirky critters, and colorful sights?

Your wish has been answered, candy-seekers of Southern California. Sugar Rush, a new, highly whimsical walk-through experience, is now open in Woodland Hills.