Sweet Peek: Sugar Rush, the Open-Air Experience, Debuts

By Alysia Gray Painter

Do you savor your treats, sweets, and super-tempting goodies outside, under the sky, quite often?

Then you know the singular feeling of a sugar rush that is encountered out in the open air.

But what if that sugar rush, er, Sugar Rush could be a full-on, oh-so-fantastical destination brimming with picturesque confections, quirky critters, and colorful sights?

Your wish has been answered, candy-seekers of Southern California. Sugar Rush, a new, highly whimsical walk-through experience, is now open in Woodland Hills.

Sugar Rush, a "Safe, Open-Air, Walk-Through Family Adventure!," debuted on Friday, April 2.
Experiential Supply Co., the team behind the recent Hauntoween LA and WonderLand LA, an experience seen over the 2020 holiday season, created the quirky adventure.
The "multi-world utopia" covers 50,000 feet of space.
Memorable details, like mirrorballs, add oomph to the visual element.
As do giant, snap-a-picture lollipops.
Sugar Rush is on through May 2, 2021 (select dates).
"Staff will thoroughly clean all surfaces and areas for the duration of the event. All staff and performers will be masked and gloved," shared the Sugar Rush team.
Sugar Rush is located outside at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga.
Ticket prices? Family of 6: $108. Family of 5: $100; Family of 4: $94; Family of 3: $75; Family of 2: $55; Single Ticket: $30
Even the bees are big in the cute "candytropolis" now adding whimsy to Woodland Hills.
Speaking of whimsy, cotton candy critters make cameos.
As does some LA Love, write large.
Seeing eye-wowza, outdoor-fresh fun for the fam?
Visit the Sugar Rush site now for advance tickets, safety guidelines, dates, times, and all of the things you need to know before you go.

