Sweet: See's Candies Is Back in North Hollywood

What to Know 6160 Laurel Canyon Blvd #135 (NoHo West Shopping Center)

Opens July 9

Online ordering and contact-free pick-up available

It's probably not analogous to compare a lack of confections in your cupboard to a lack of See's Candies shops in your neighborhood.

But going to the pantry with a sweet craving, and finding it completely chocolate-less, can inspire a bit of a blue feeling. And looking for a See's nearby, and finding none? That can sometimes can produce a similar response.

And for the past 17 years, there hasn't been a See's chocolate in North Hollywood's proverbial cupboard.

That will chewily change on Thursday, July 9 when the newest See's debuts on Laurel Canyon Boulevard. (And, yes, we do mean chewily, for the company's chews are some of the most famous candies anywhere.)

If you still recall the See's that used to be in the area, then you likely know the shop opened in 1955 and shuttered along with the closing of the Valley Plaza Shopping Center at the end of 2003.

That was quite the impressive run, at nearly a half century, but then See's boasts almost a century of California-based candy-making cred. And we do mean "almost," for the started-in-SoCal confectionery will celebrate its centennial in 2021.

Along the way, See's has become known for its handsome black-and-white shops, dozens of now-iconic chews, lollies, and chocolates, and, yes, that complimentary piece of candy that's kindly proffered when you approach the counter.

If you can't wait to indulge in a key lime truffle or milk Bordeaux, the new shop is accepting online orders as an extra measure of safety. There's also contact-free pick-up, too.

Ready to sweeten up your summer, NoHo?

Life may be like a box of chocolates, Forrest Gump so memorably mused, but whatever you pick, it is better when those chocolates are nearby and easy to buy.