Sweet summer freebies: Enjoy 20+ free events, courtesy of OC Parks

What to Know The 2025 Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema Film Series

Presented by OC Parks

Free

June 6 to Aug. 29 (select nights)

Nine concerts and 12 movies are on the 2025 schedule

Ozomatli opens the concert series June 19 at Mile Square Regional Park

"Despicable Me 4" is the first film of the Sunset Cinema series; it screens June 6 at Carbon Canyon Regional Park

Are there more free things to do around our event-packed region come the summertime or are there more blades of grass in a lush and rolling lawn?

Surely the lawn wins out, given the diminutive nature of a grass blade, but we'll stand by the comparison: Southern California's parks, museums, and destinations have an assortment of keep-your-wallet-in-your-pocket possibilities when the weather gets toasty.

And while we're weeks away from truly toasty temperatures, OC Parks is already out of the glad-hearted gate on the pay-nothing fun front: The department just revealed its free concert slate, and free Sunset Cinema movies, on none other than April 1.

No fooling, this is a great line-up of shows and screenings, and you can start your planning now.

The first flick of the season is "Despicable Me 4" — head for Carbon Canyon Regional Park June 6 — while the great Grammy-winning band Ozomatli launches the live music shows June 19 at Mile Square Regional Park.

Flashback Heart Attack and Mariachi Divas are also on the tune-tastic roster, while "Miss Congeniality," "The Greatest Showman," and "Twisters" are among the movies set to screen.

"We're excited to continue this wonderful summer tradition for the community to enjoy with their families," said Chair Doug Chaffee of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"The OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series offer a fantastic opportunity to experience free live music and films in the beautiful settings of Orange County's regional parks, bringing people together to create long-lasting special memories.

Just be sure to check which nights the flicks and bands you'd like to enjoy are popping up, and the specific parks (several locations will be featured).

Food trucks are also expected to swing by the events, and a beer and wine garden will be available to guests 21 and older.

Check out the full schedule here.

Can you make every film and concert in 2025? It's a good goal, and maybe achievable, too; start planning now on how to make this summer the freest and most festive yet.