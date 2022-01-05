Sweets, Sun, Snoopy: Knott's PEANUTS Celebration Returns

By Alysia Gray Painter

Don your zigzaggiest tee, find your favorite Linus-inspired blanket, and make for Buena Park, starting on Jan. 22, 2022, for one of our region's happiest Peanuts-themed parties is back for several adorable weeks after a year off.

The Knott's PEANUTS Celebration, long a fanciful favorite at the theme park, includes treats themed to the beloved Charles Schulz characters, a brand-new stage show, and an exhibit celebrating the creator of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, and all of those classic characters, icons of the modern comic strip page, not to mention television, live theater, and our hearts, too.

Knott's PEANUTS Celebration will happen daily at Knott's Berry Farm from Jan. 22 through March 6, 2022.
The celebration of cartoonist Charles Schulz's beloved world includes a new stage show called "It's Your Life, Charlie Brown," as well as "Woodstock's Musical Festival," featuring the "family-friendly indie band," The Jelly of the Month Club.
Seeing the celebrated characters around the park, both on stage and strolling among guests, is one of the treats of this annual event.
Photo opportunities abound, including the "Clomp!" box.
You can meet Pig Pen at Pig Pen's PigPen in the Ghost Town Livery Stables, and snap a photo.
The Peanuts Sketch School will be back, too, as well as an exhibit spotlighting the work of Charles Schulz.
The Grand Sierra Railroad will be traveling to the Beagle Bonanza, a limited-time overlay, during the celebration.
Other happy happenings, from special Peanuts tunes on K-Not Radio, to the sounds of Vince Guaraldi (played by The James Street Trio), will add joy to the late-winter whimsy at Knott's Berry Farm.

