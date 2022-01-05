Sweets, Sun, Snoopy: Knott's PEANUTS Celebration Returns

Don your zigzaggiest tee, find your favorite Linus-inspired blanket, and make for Buena Park, starting on Jan. 22, 2022, for one of our region's happiest Peanuts-themed parties is back for several adorable weeks after a year off.

The Knott's PEANUTS Celebration, long a fanciful favorite at the theme park, includes treats themed to the beloved Charles Schulz characters, a brand-new stage show, and an exhibit celebrating the creator of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, and all of those classic characters, icons of the modern comic strip page, not to mention television, live theater, and our hearts, too.