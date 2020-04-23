Taco Bell Has a New ‘Truck-Thru at HQ’

What to Know Friday, April 24 and Friday, May 1

1 Glen Bell Way, Irvine, CA 92618

Free meals for those operating essential vehicles during this time

Finding a fire truck or 18-wheeler in the drive-thru of your favorite local fast food restaurant?

It's just not going to happen. The vehicle is simply too wide to make the tighter turns of the traditional drive-thru, while the driver is often seated too high to easily reach the food pick-up window.

So Taco Bell wants to make it easier for those driving and working with "(l)arge essential service vehicles" to enjoy a hearty burrito and other Bell-style bites during the coronavirus response.

How? By opening up the outside of the company's Irvine headquarters to larger vehicles, including "... truckers, firefighters, EMTs, the police force, media news vans."

The catchy name of this limited-time experience, which will offer complimentary eats to all big trucks that roll through?

It's the "Truck-Thru at HQ," and it will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from April 24 and May 1, 2020.

That's two Fridays only, do note.

The California-started taco giant wanted to hail "the heroes on the highway as they haul goods from long distances," as well as "... others who continue to serve their local community."

To show the support to essential and frontline workers who are incredibly busy and on-the-go, Taco Bell will have on-the-go meals ready to move.

The free meal boxes will include the Crunchwrap Supreme, a Bean Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, and a Baja Blast.

Ever been to a Truck-Thru before? We've all seen plenty of drive-thrus over the years, but a place that only serves those operating super-mega vehicles is rather harder to come by.

Stop by and enjoy the gratitude, and a free lunch, for two Fridays only, at 1 Glen Bell Way, Irvine, CA 92618.