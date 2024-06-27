Food & Drink

Taco Bell enters the value wars with a $7 meal deal

The feast features three full-sized menu items and more.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

One of America’s favorite Tex-Mex-inspired eateries has dropped its own meal deal, boldly following others into the most recent round of value wars

On June 27, Taco Bell announced the debut of a new $7 Luxe Cravings Box, which the chain says will satiate the public’s hunger for “quality, full-sized fan favorites at an affordable price.”

It follows the launch of similar low-cost offers at chains like McDonald’sWendy’sBurger King and more.

Taco Bell’s limited-time meal deal features a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce and a medium fountain drink all at a 55% discount.

“With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell North America’s CMO, said in a press release.

Montgomery continued, adding that “Our Cravings Value Menu is one of the leading value menus within the industry, offering 10 items at under $3, because we believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and abundance.”

Taco Bell isn’t new to the value wars. Its newer Cravings Value Menu launched in January and features the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt and the $1 Cheesy Roll Up.

In April, the chain offered a limited-time $5 Taco Discovery Box on Taco Tuesdays through June 4. That deal came with a crunchy taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium drink.

