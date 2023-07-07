Take a free tour of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing

What to Know Docent-led tours of the under-construction Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing are now available (but will fill up quickly)

Select weekend mornings in July and August, presented by National Wildlife Federation's #SaveLACougars campaign

Free; reservations are required through Eventbrite

We may never be able to soar, bird-style, over the chaparral-covered hills of the Santa Monica Mountains, but we can spend some quality time learning about an innovative bridge built solely for local wildlife.

This celebrated span, in short, will do an immeasurable amount of good for an incredible number of critters that both roam and home in the area.

That important education? It comes courtesy of the National Wildlife Federation's #SaveLACougers campaign, which is shedding an informative light on the upcoming Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing via several docent-helmed tours at the Agoura Hills site.

The under-construction skyway, or "wildway" if you prefer, will allow animals to move safely above the 101 freeway, significantly (and safely) expanding their frontiers.

And while the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which broke ground in the spring of 2022, still has a ways to go before the jubilant ribbon-cutting, supporters of urban wildlife can take a look at the progress now and find out more about the bridge's development and progress.

"This is your chance to embark on a remarkable journey that will inform, engage, and empower you, while emphasizing the importance of coexisting harmoniously with our local wildlife," vows the federation.

New 2023 tour dates were just added to the crossing's summer schedule, with docent-led gatherings taking place on select mornings in July and August.

The tours are complimentary, but you'll need to book your spot in advance, as reservations do most definitely (and not-so-surprisingly) fill up rather quickly.

Tour guests will be able to "... (g)et up close and personal with the incredible wildlife in the area and gain a deeper understanding of the significance of this conservation endeavor."

It's an endeavor that will lead to "the largest wildlife crossing in the world!," something that has long been the dream of naturalists, animal advocates, and the countless Southern Californians who became enchanted with the stories of P-22, the fabled mountain lion of Griffith Park, as well as the numerous noble and notable beasties that are some of our nearest neighbors.

Good to know? There are "challenges" related to the tour, such as the reality that no bathrooms are available at the site. So do read up on everything to know before you book your spot.

If spots do fill up in fast fashion for the July and August tours, stay tuned for autumn dates, which should be announced closer to fall.

Pictured: A rendering of the 101 Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, which is under construction.