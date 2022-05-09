Take ‘A Historic Journey' at a New Disneyland Auction

Casting a magical spell?

An enchanting and ensorcelled event doesn't just come about out of thin air, though our favorite tales might tell us otherwise.

For true magic, at least in the real-world sphere we occupy, is made from particular materials, with skills and tools aiding the magic-making process.

And when put together, in just the right way, something like Disneyland park can result, and Walt Disney Studios, too.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Disney-centered auctions of Van Eaton Galleries often feature the rare tools, materials, and fabled pieces that went into making the magic at the world-famous theme parks. And several of those pieces are going to the block on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 as part of an auction called "A Historic Journey Through the Walt Disney Studios and Disneyland."

A Disneyland "Welcome" sign is one major item in the remarkable collection, and an original animator's desk from Walt Disney Studios, too.

Eager to watch and bid online? That can happen, or if you simply want to check out collection highlights, you can stop by the Sherman Oaks gallery through May 11, 2022 or scroll on to see a couple of sure-to-go-fast selections.

Van Eaton Galleries

Van Eaton Galleries

Van Eaton Galleries

Van Eaton Galleries

Van Eaton Galleries