Downtown Disney District

Take a Look at Downtown Disney District's Big Changes

Visitors to the Anaheim entertainment destination will soon find fresh shops, eateries, and a hotel full of Pixar flair.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland is an ever-evolving idea, its founder famously said (rather, Walt Disney stated that the iconic theme park "would never be completed," a prediction that remains true to this day).

This future-forward thinking applies to several aspects in and around The Happiest Place on Earth, including Downtown Disney District, the shopping, eating, and entertainment destination that debuted at Disneyland Resort in 2001.

New stores, restaurants, and attractions have regularly popped up in the bustling area, and sometimes cycled out, and visitors have become accustomed to finding novel offerings dotting the district.

But the updates now unfolding at Downtown Disney are notably larger than in the past, with the demolition of the AMC Downtown Disney 12 and rethinking of the section located at the far western end of the district, near the Disneyland Hotel.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To give visitors more of an idea about what's ahead, Disneyland Resort shared several renderings on April 28, 2022, including one showing a fresh entrance for Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, a retro stage area, and a Pixar-inspired refresh for one of the resort hotels.

Disneyland Resort
"The evolution of the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. began in 2018, and the transformation work continues to introduce more innovative shopping, dining and entertainment experiences." (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
"Drawing inspiration from Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the west-end area will be a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by the region," shared Disneyland Resort. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
The western end of the district will feature "... an open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader and diverse collection of dining and shopping." (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
"Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytan will bring his inclusive vision of Mexican cuisine to Paseo, depicted here, and Centrico, in the locations currently occupied by Catal & Uva Bar, brought to life by Patina Restaurant Group." (Artist Concept/Patina Restaurant Group)
"The restaurant and central courtyard bar and dining area will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan's homeland." (Artist Concept/Patina Restaurant Group)
"The world-renowned restaurant Din Tai Fung will join the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, Calif. to offer guests soup dumplings handcrafted on site. This family-run restaurant will bring flavorful Chinese cuisine to Downtown Disney, where guests can enjoy dishes served family style in a creative space near the new lawn pavilion." (Din Tai Fung)
"Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen will be evolving in a way that incorporates vibrant California energy and a fresh approach to the menu, while staying true to the heart of New Orleans for this guest-favorite location." (Artist Concept/Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen)
"Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., will soon begin a transformation, with an all-new theme. The reimagining of the hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting."
"Guests will be welcomed into whimsical character moments, like the iconic, playful Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball in the lobby." (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

This article tagged under:

Downtown Disney DistrictAnaheimDisneylandDisneyland Resort
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us