Take a Look at Downtown Disney District's Big Changes

Disneyland is an ever-evolving idea, its founder famously said (rather, Walt Disney stated that the iconic theme park "would never be completed," a prediction that remains true to this day).

This future-forward thinking applies to several aspects in and around The Happiest Place on Earth, including Downtown Disney District, the shopping, eating, and entertainment destination that debuted at Disneyland Resort in 2001.

New stores, restaurants, and attractions have regularly popped up in the bustling area, and sometimes cycled out, and visitors have become accustomed to finding novel offerings dotting the district.

But the updates now unfolding at Downtown Disney are notably larger than in the past, with the demolition of the AMC Downtown Disney 12 and rethinking of the section located at the far western end of the district, near the Disneyland Hotel.

To give visitors more of an idea about what's ahead, Disneyland Resort shared several renderings on April 28, 2022, including one showing a fresh entrance for Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, a retro stage area, and a Pixar-inspired refresh for one of the resort hotels.