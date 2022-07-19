Take a ‘Night Dive' at the Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know Friday, July 22 from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

$24.95 general admission; 18+

Cocktails, DJs, drag queen bingo, art, sea life viewing

"Why is the sky blue?" is probably one of the first questions we ask when we're very young, though we're also curious about why the wind is windy, why water is wet, and why the ground is below our feet and not above our heads.

But there's another question, one we may still find ourselves Googling in later life, that arises in the curious mind: "Do fish sleep?"

There are a lot of fish in the ocean, or so the old aphorism tells us, but, yes, the bulk of fishdom finds some manner of rest, even if they don't reach for a blankie and eyemask like we humans often do.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This question may be on your mind as you buy your ticket to Night Dive, the Aquarium of the Pacific's every-so-often soirée, an after-hours party created for aquatic aficionados ages 18 and older.

Worry not: While many fin-rocking critters do take their daily downtime, even without the eyelids that so often indicate that rest is occurring, the evening festivity will be taking place on the dry side of the glass, where DJs, art installations, drag queen bingo, and places to purchase cocktails will keep landlubbers in a merry mood.

You can also wander the galleries and admire the jellies, crustaceans, turtles, and all of the denizens that call the famous Long Beach institution home.

And while Night Dive dives into the early evening hours, everyone, humans and fishies alike, can be tucked up and snoozing well before midnight.

Which prompts the next question: "Do fish like to be called fishies?" And "if you were to tuck in a fish, how would that work?"

Aquariums, as a rule, inspire us to ask the big and sometimes unserious questions, thinking the sort of fun and fanciful thoughts that draw us closer to the kingdom of water, where oodles of amazing earthlings do dwell.

Can't swim for the July 22 to-do? Catch a wave to the next Night Dive, in late August, or the one brewing near the end of October.