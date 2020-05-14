Take a Private Zoofari Tour in Sylmar

What to Know Wildlife Learning Center

Three animal experiences to choose from during the 45-minute tour; only one group will visit the center at a time

Family/household groups only and masks are required; read all of the safety policies

How serious is your sloth knowledge? Could you rattle off a dozen delightful serval facts or major tidbits about meerkats?

Clearly, if you don't mind us saying so, you're the kind of person who is besotted with furry beings, spotted and striped sweeties, critters with swishy tails, and beautiful beasties that like to dangle from tree branches.

You've probably been soaking up plenty of animal videos over the last couple of months, as you kept close to home, but here's an opportunity to visit a Sylmar sanctuary that's full of furry joy.

It's the Wildlife Learning Center, which has remained closed since the middle of March.

Soon, though? The outdoor Sylmar destination will welcome small, one-at-a-time groups for private Zoofari tours.

There are a few things to know: Only one group will be allowed on the property at one time. That means that your group, which should be family/same household, will be the only group visiting during your allotted time, per the center.

The staffer leading the tour? You'll be assigned "your own personal biologist," and they'll remain physically distant throughout.

Masks are required for all.

As for the animal experiences you may take part in? You have a choice of three: You can feed a giraffe, or give a porcupine some tasty food, or touch an armadillo.

Yep, gloves are provided.

There are a few other important safety policies in place, so please read up on everything. Note that there will be staffers on the property, caring for the animals, but distancing policies will be observed.

The cost is $150 for up to five people (read about including additional family or household members in your visit).

As for how long the tour runs? It's 45 minutes.