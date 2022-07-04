Take a Scenic Ride, up High, on the Fourth of July

What to Know Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs

$25 adult; $19 young adults and seniors; $15 child

Monday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zooming high into the sky on the Fourth of July sounds like something a firework might do, the sort of sparkler that dramatically flowers in all sorts of patriotic hues.

But there are ways we can take a summertime flight, and we don't even need to board a plane to do so.

For there are sightseeing conveyances moving up, up, up on the Fourth of July, the sort of spectacles that offer both vast vistas and cooler temperatures.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort, in Running Springs, is the home to a six-person chairlift, the only one in the region.

True, this lift runs often during the ski season, but in the summertime you can see mountain mavens boarding the open-air attraction, all to enjoy some alpine breezes.

And while the resort's Scenic View Chair Ride traditionally runs on summer Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, it will be operating on Monday, July 4 in honor of Independence Day.

And happening every day at the airy attraction? Members of the military receive 50% off their chair ride ticket, with discounts available for up to four members of their family.

Hiking and downhill mountain biking are two other hallmarks of the destination, billed as "the closest ski area to the valley floor."

And at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway?

That, too, is going up high on Fourth of July, giving adventurers seeking mountain trails a ride up the side of magnificent Mt. San Jacinto.

The tram is observing extended hours on the Fourth of July, do note, with the final car down at 9:30 p.m., giving hikers and all day-trippers a chance to enjoy the eateries of Mountain Station before heading back down.