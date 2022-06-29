Take a ‘Sunset Swim' at a Famous Beach House

Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

July 8, July 22, Aug. 12, and Aug. 26

$10 adults, $5 adults ages 60 and up; open to guests 18 and older

The Annenberg Community Beach House may have changed up the timing of its annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta in 2022, moving the quirky August competition to date in the late spring, but other events are keeping to the sorts of schedules fans may remember from years gone by.

One of those soak-worthy soireés?

It's the Sunset Swim, an event that gives 18-and-older guests a chance to enjoy the storied swimming pool in the evening.

The vibe? It's chill, for sure, but it isn't all about keeping it relaxed and low-key, nor are you compelled to stick to doing the backstroke the entire time you're there.

There are s'mores to enjoy, and a nice neighborly atmosphere, making this every-so-often treat a must-attend for adult fans of pools, beaches, and Hollywood history.

The history part?

The enormous estate that once stood in that spot was built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst and belonged to actor Marion Davies.

Today, the beach house is a bridge back to a century ago, when stars frequently Santa Monica for a bit of salty-aired sunshine.

And while the evening air may boast a tinge of saltiness during the beach house's Sunset Swims, it is all about taking a soak in the summery starlight.

You can purchase your ticket up to 28 days ahead of time, online, or buy a pass at the door.

And while guests will be 18 or older, there's a kid-inspired element to the evening affair: Pool floaties will be available for anyone to use.