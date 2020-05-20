Take a Virtual Dance Class With The Rollettes

What to Know May 21 is Global Accessibility Awareness Day

The team will present a series of classes on Instagram Live

Free

If you've ever called upon The Festival of Human Abilities at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, you've likely experienced the joy, artistry, and movement-magic that instantly flowers when you see The Rollettes take the stage.

The wheelchair dance troupe, which began in 2012, has become known around town, and far beyond, for its beautiful, panache-packed, and ultra-stylish approach to movement, flow, and connectivity between members.

Now those members are connecting with the larger community, thanks to a series of online classes covering a host of themes.

For sure, you can take a dance class led by a Rollette, but stretching is on the schedule, too, as well as sessions devoted to cooking and make-up. "Working out" is one other winning way to spend your time with the terrific team.

And a socially minded happy hour to conclude it all? Stay for this spirited wrap-up to the busy day.

These classes are all coming right up on Thursday, May 21, which is Global Accessibility Awareness Day. And, for sure, The Rollettes have packed schedule in the works to honor the occasion.

Check out Instagram Live for the group's "Boundless LIVE" series, a line-up of "...virtual classes to educate and empower those with disabilities, celebrating the advancements made in the disability community."

We can't yet enjoy an in-person performance from the talented team, a dedicated group of performers who consistently works to encourage "...women and girls with disabilities to live boundlessly and shift perspectives through dance."

But we can join them virtually to spotlight Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and to move, and to learn, and to cook, and to find friendship, helpful life tips, great wellness info, and vivacious inspiration.