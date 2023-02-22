Take This Adorable Train Straight Back to the 1990s

What to Know Irvine Park Railroad at Irvine Regional Park

The attraction will celebrate its 27th anniversary on Feb. 25 and 26, 2023; check the weather and any updates before heading to the Orange destination

To celebrate, the railroad will lower the fee for tickets to the 1996 price, all weekend long: $2 per ticket (weekend parking is $5 at the park)

There are plenty of memorable and even whimsical ways to travel back to 1996.

You can find a favorite music video and play it, over and over and over again (something you likely could not do 27 years ago, unless you had taped it on a VHS cassette).

You can look for that velveteen baby doll dress or acid-washed jeans, and maybe the choker with the heart on it, too, if you still have your go-to glam outfit tucked in a box somewhere.

And phoning (not texting) a friend from back in the day? You could do that, too, if you wanted to reconnect with some of those golden, heart-gladdening memories.

But taking a choo-choo back in time? It's an offbeat choice, but one that plenty of families will make on the final weekend of February 2023.

For Irvine Park Railroad, the adorable attraction found at Irvine Regional Park, will once again celebrate its anniversary in the money-saving-est of ways: By lowering the price of a train ride ticket to what it was in 1996.

The special ticket price will be two dollars if you're wondering, and that discounted offer will be available on both Feb. 25 and 26.

Will people be dressed up, '90s-style? Well, maybe, if they feel like it, but it isn't a requirement. Still, you might want to find the vintage pullover you wore every day in high school, for the weekend ahead will be a chilly one.

And rain is due, too, so do choo-choo by the Irvine Park Railroad social pages before you lay tracks for Orange, just to make sure the anniversary celebration is still a go.