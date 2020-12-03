Take Your Holiday Picture with a Penguin

What to Know Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Long Beach

$25 (up to six family members); masks are required and you'll want to bring your own phone or camera for the photo

Donning your very best outfit for the family Hanukkah photo? Slipping into your finest and most festive threads for the annual Christmas card? Finding a natty way to sartorially say "Happy New Year"?

It's no fa, la, fib to say that families really do go the gussy-up route when it comes to staging their end-of-the-year snapshots, the sort of images we see on the front of mailed greetings.

But what if you had a plan to take a picture with an amazing guest that just happens to already be wearing a tuxedo?

Would your kids and spouse have to strive even harder to look super-elegant and fashionable?

These are the questions to ask as you plan your visit to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

For the aquatic institution is inviting household groups, of up to six people, to stop by and pose with one of its marvelous Magellanic penguins, those residents of the destination's June Keyes Penguin Habitat.

You won't be wading into the habitat's water for your sure-to-be-memorable session — the penguins rather like having their area to themselves — but one of the resident penguins will "visit" with you from behind a clear partition, all to keep things safe and sweet.

The cost is $25, and up to six people can stand alongside the tux-rocking bird, all to secure a seasonal snapshot to remember.

And, yes, when we say "tux-rocking," it is because a penguin's feathers have long been compared to a stately bow-tied suit.

Masks? They're a must for your visit, and you'll want to use your own phone or camera (a tripod will be provided).

Sparkly, December-fun decorations will add to the backdrop.

Also? Do keep in mind that the aquarium will be closed during the penguin photo evening, so schedule a visit to its outdoor areas on another day (the indoor galleries remain temporarily closed).

And more from the keep-in-mind files? Each reservation block is a five-minute window. So it will be quick, far quicker than the time it takes for a penguin to regally waddle across an ice floe.

Find out more now at the Aquarium of the Pacific site.