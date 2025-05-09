Talk about a tailgate: A wagon fest will honor the iconic autos at The Petersen

What to Know "WagonFest SoCal 2025"

Petersen Automotive Museum

May 18

Spectators will be admitted for free; if you'd like to show your wagon at the festival, get the details on prices here

What powers an automobile?

The answers are obvious — just pop the hood, point at the tank, and study its complex inner workings — but there are more fantastical forces at work when it comes to the mojo of a motorized vehicle.

A car's particular pop culture cred has a way of coming into play when discussing its character, and it would be difficult to find a vehicle that has more cultural flair than the wagon

True, convertibles have plenty of cachet, and so do an assortment of high-profile automobiles, but the wagon, for many Americans, has long symbolized the open road, the dream vacation, the tailgate party, and a pile of friends having a spontaneous adventure.

Add its ubiquitous presence in classic sitcoms to the magical mix and you have an on-the-go icon that deserves its own party.W

It's no surprise, then, that the Petersen Automotive Museum will give the wagon its celebratory due May 18 at a wagon-packed bash.

Dozens of the eye-catching favorites are due to appear at "WagonFest SoCal 2025," but even if you're wagon-less, you're welcome to attend.

Admission to the festival is on sale now, and there are a couple of levels to consider. Spectators will be admitted for free, but if you'd like to show your wagon, you'll want to purchase your entry ahead of time, and get more information, here.

Woodies, those beachy superstars of yore, have been known to pop up at the popular gathering, but newer wagons also make a marvelous showing.

So many famous car companies have created their own wagons over the decades, from Audi to BMW, and each vehicle has its own character, with a variety of bells and whistles adding to all of that extra room in the back.

"From classic models to modern marvels, witness a stunning array of wagons proudly on display, each telling its own unique story of style and innovation," reveals the museum.

You also won't want to "... miss your chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts, swap stories, and maybe even discover your dream ride among the impressive lineup."

All of the chrome-shiny, wood-paneled details are on this page, along with photos from past WagonFest SoCal events.

Ready for an epic summer road trip?

Then find your inspiration at this wagon-tastic whimsy, a Petersen party that embraces all of the promises of adventure, family fun, and exploring the backroads.